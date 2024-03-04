(Syria’s Reconstruction – Opportunities and Investments) Conference held in Tehran

Tehran, With participation of 150 Iranian companies, the 'Syria's Reconstruction - Opportunities and Investments' conference was held Sunday in the capital, Tehran, in cooperation between Iranian Export Organization, the Syrian Embassy in Iran, and Syrian businessmen. The conference aims to introduce opportunities to enter Syrian markets, procedures for entering technical and engineering services companies, rebuild factories, supply goods, and identify the investment potentials that exist in Syria. The conference also aims to introduce Syrian products, mechanisms for exporting them to Iran, and ways to remove export obstacles, especially with the presence of administrative and legal facilities and procedures undertaken by the Syrian government. Syria's Ambassador to Tehran, Dr. Shafiq Dayoub, stressed in a speech during the conference the importance of developing joint cooperation in all fields, holding specialized exhibitions, and achieving real, qualitative, purposeful partnerships that rise to the level of deep-rooted strategic relations in order to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and the two peoples. Dayoub stressed the need for investment and the establishment of joint commercial and investment companies between the two sides. The Syrian Ambassador noted that Syria provides facilitations to investment and production operations, and Iranian companies can benefit from this. He underlined the importance of the private sector in implementing joint production and investment projects, in addition to the importance of holding mutual exhibitions in the two countries to introduce products and facilitate the flow of goods. Dayoub stressed the importance of working to reconstruct the infrastructure and services destroyed by the unjust war on Syria, rehabilitating factories and laboratories, and creating new factories and production lines. For his part, Director General of the West Asia Division at the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization, Abdolamir Rabihawi, highlighted the importance of Syria and the Syrian market in the region and the desire of Iranian companies and Iranian businessmen to work and invest in it in various fields. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency