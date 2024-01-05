Tal Tamer power station out of service due to Turkish aggression

Tal tamer power station in Hasaka countryside went out of service on Friday as the Turkish occupation forces target the electrical line feeding it. Director of Hasaka Electricity Company, Saleh Idris said that the Turkish occupation targeted with several shells high voltage 66 line that feed Tal Tamer power station at Um al-Keif town, causing electricity blackout in Tal Tamer and the surrounding areas and villages. He stressed that the technicians are waiting to secure the site in order to work to locate the damage and repair it as quickly as possible and return the station to service again Source: Syrian Arab News Agency