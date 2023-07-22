Temperatures above average, weather misty in eastern and al-Jazeera regions

Temperatures will continue to rise to become from 4 to 6 degrees above average as the country is affected by a superficial Indian seasonal low air pressure accompanied by a subtropical high air pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere.Meteorology…

Temperatures will continue to rise to become from 4 to 6 degrees above average as the country is affected by a superficial Indian seasonal low air pressure accompanied by a subtropical high air pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

Meteorology Department expected in its Saturday bulletin that the weather will be very hot and misty in general in the eastern, al-Jazeera and al-Badia “semi desert” regions.

The wind will be westerly to southwesterly in the western region, and it will be northwesterly in the inland region with active gusts sometimes, particularly in the eastern region and the sea waves will be of low amplitude.

The expected temperatures in some major Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 40/22, Homs 37/24 and Lattakia 31/25.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency