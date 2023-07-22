UN concerned by reports of use of cluster munitions in Ukraine – spokesman

The UN is concerned about reports on the use of cluster munitions by the Ukrainian armed forces and believes they should not be used, UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.“I think we’ve seen these reports, which are ver…

The UN is concerned about reports on the use of cluster munitions by the Ukrainian armed forces and believes they should not be used, UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.

“I think we’ve seen these reports, which are very concerning. And as we’ve said before, these types of munitions should be consigned to history. It should not be used,” he pointed out.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby confirmed that Ukraine had begun using US-supplied cluster munitions sometime in the past seven days.

On July 7, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that his country had decided to send Ukraine cluster munitions, the use of which is opposed by the UN. On July 13, Director for Operations in the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Douglas Sims said that the Ukrainian armed forces had received cluster munitions from the US.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia reserves the right to use cluster munitions in response to Ukraine’s use of them. The supply of such weapons and their use should be considered a crime, Putin added.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency