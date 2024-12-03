Tesla Introduces Apple Watch App for Enhanced Vehicle Control.

Palo Alto: Tesla has officially revealed its forthcoming app for Apple Watch, which should arrive as soon as next week. The new app will allow users to control various features of their Tesla vehicles directly from their wrist, providing added convenience and functionality. According to Qatar News Agency, the official Tesla app on Apple Watch will act as a key, frunk opener, and climate control activator. Additionally, the watchOS app will display the vehicle's battery charge level independently of the iPhone, offering users real-time updates without needing to access their phones. The introduction of the key access feature is expected to be particularly beneficial for Apple Watch users. While the iPhone has traditionally served as a key, it is common for users to leave their phones in the car when engaging in activities like working out. The new watch app will enable users to lock and unlock their cars without carrying their phones, addressing a common inconvenience. Tesla announced the Apple Watch app as part of this year's holiday update. Alongside the watch app, other updates for iPhone users include the ability to view and share video footage from the mobile app and the option to schedule light shows from the iPhone app.