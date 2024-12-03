Al Wakrah, Al Arabi, and Al Rayyan Claim Victories in Handball Association Cup Opener.

Al Wakrah: Al Wakrah defeated Al Gharafa 39/20 in their match held Monday at Duhail Sports Hall at the start of the Men's Handball Association Cup for the 2024/2025 sports season. According to Qatar News Agency, in two other matches, Al Arabi defeated Al Khor 32/25, while Al Rayyan narrowly defeated Qatar with a score of 30/29. The opening round of the tournament will conclude on Tuesday with two matches scheduled between Al Duhail and Al Shamal and Al Ahli and Al Sadd. The Men's Handball Federation Cup is being held without the participation of international players associated with the Qatari national team. The national team is currently preparing to participate in the 29th Men's World Championship, scheduled to take place in Croatia, Denmark, and Norway from January 14 to February 2, 2025. Al Wakrah enters this season as the defending champions, having won the Men's Handball Federation Cup title last season in 2023/2024. Al Arabi secured the second position, while Al Duhail finished third in the previous season.