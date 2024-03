Units of the Syrian Arab Army shot down Friday a number of drones of terrorist organizations in Idlib and Raqqa countryside. 'Units of our armed forces operating in the direction of Idlib and Raqqa countryside, managed to shoot down and destroy 7 drones of terrorist organizations, (two of which are American-Made) tried to attack our military posts and the civilian in safe villages and towns, 'Ministry of Defense said in a statement today. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency