The Global Observance of World Cities Day 2024 opens in Egypt.

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Observance of World Cities Day 2024 opened in Egypt’s Alexandria on Thursday, which unveiled the English version of the Shanghai Manual · 2024 Annual Report and the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award).

The Shanghai Award winners are Agadir, Morocco; Thiruvananthapuram, India; Doha, Qatar; Iztapalapa, Mexico and Melbourne, Australia.

Themed “Building a Sustainable Urban Future for All,” this year’s Shanghai Award highlights the development and construction of cities in fields like quality and secure housing for diversified needs, youth leading vibrant communities, innovative development for urban prosperity, and low-carbon and climate resilient urban development, according to Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day.

This year’s Shanghai Award attracted participants from 28 countries and 55 cities. After a joint evaluation by the International Jury, the aforementioned five cities emerged as winners. Fuzhou City, the recipient of the first Shanghai Award, put forward a proposal to establish a global alliance for sustainable urban development at the awarding ceremony.

Shanghai Award, an international award initiated by UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, serves as an important platform for Shanghai to participate in global governance and promote the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda.

The award aims to recognize cities from various countries that have provided comprehensive solutions and made significant progress in sustainable development, thus contributing to the implementation of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The 12th World Urban Forum is set to take place in Cairo, Egypt from November 4 to 8. On the afternoon of November 5, a thematic side event on “Experiences and Practices of Global Urban Sustainable Development” will be held to focus on promoting the Shanghai Award and other public goods of World Cities Day.

