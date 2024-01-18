The Limestone Boat Company Announces Participation in the Toronto International Boat Show

COLLINGWOOD, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / The Limestone Boat Company Limited ("Limestone" or the "Company") (TSXV:BOAT) - Owner and builder of Limestone® Boats - is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Toronto International Boat Show January 19th to January 28th in booth 255 with support from the following Limestone dealers; Summer Water Sports, Desmasdon's Boat Works/Beacon Marine, Mountain Trout House, and the Company's EV engine partner; Vision Marine Technologies. Limestone will be featuring its L200R offered in both conventional gasoline power for 2024, and electric propulsion in 2025. Participation in the Toronto International Boat Show underscores Limestone's commitment to relaunching production of the Limestone L200R / L200CC models in the spring of 2024, and the NEW L290DC this summer.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company Limited - owner and builder of Limestone® Boats - is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "BOAT". The Company is headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario.

