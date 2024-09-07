The occupation forces a citizen to demolish his own house in Jerusalem

Jerusalem - Ma'an - On Saturday, the Israeli occupation authorities forced a citizen to demolish his home in the town of Beit Hanina, north of occupied Jerusalem. Local sources reported that the occupation authorities forced citizen Raed Al-Rajabi to demolish his house, which consists of two apartments for him and his son, under the pretext of building without a permit. She added that more than ten people live in the house, which was built in 2014, and this is the third time that Al-Rajbi has been forced to demolish his house. It is noteworthy that the occupation authorities force Palestinian citizens, especially in the occupied city of Jerusalem, to demolish their homes themselves under the pretext of lack of a permit, and whoever refuses this procedure, the occupation bulldozers demolish the house and impose exorbitant costs on the owner. The occupation municipality in Jerusalem refuses to grant Palestinians building permits, and demolishes or forces them to demolish their homes, in a procedure that con tradicts international laws and humanitarian laws that guarantee the right to housing, within the framework of the occupation's systematic practices to forcibly displace Palestinians from the city of Jerusalem, in exchange for expanding settlements in the city and its surroundings. Source: Maan News Agency