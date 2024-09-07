Two young men injured by occupation forces' bullets in Qalqilya Qalqilya - Ma'an - Two young men were injured on Saturday evening by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire in the city of Qalqilya. Local sources said that the occupation forces shot two young men with live bullets in the hand and shrapnel in the foot, while they were near the racist separation and expansion wall in the Marj area in the northern part of the city. They were transferred to Darwish Nazzal Governmental Hospital, where their injuries were described as stable. In a related context, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Azzun Atma, south of Qalqilya, and set up a military checkpoint at the entrance to the village, stopped citizens' vehicles and checked their IDs, without any arrests being reported. Source: Maan News Agency