Moscow, Two men and a woman received shrapnel wounds during shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. 'Our air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. 10 air targets were shot down on approach to the city. Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there are three victims - a woman with shrapnel wounds to her back, a man with shrapnel wounds to his chest and back, forearm, another man has a shrapnel wound to the chest and upper limb. Ambulance teams are taking the wounded to the hospital, all necessary medical care is provided,' Gladkov was quoted by Tass as saying on his Telegram channel. According to the governor, windows in apartments were broken in two apartment buildings in Belgorod. Windows in one private household were also broken. Three cars were damaged by shrapnel. Source:Syrian Arab News Agency