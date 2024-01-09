Syrian national football team draws with its Malaysian counterpart 2-2 in friendly match

Doha, The Syrian national football team tied with its Malaysian counterpart 2/2 in a friendly match Monday at the Arab Club Stadium in Qatar as part of its preparations for the Asian Cup, which will open its competitions next Saturday. The Syrian team trailed by a goal in the first half of the match in the 39th minute and in the 71st minute Ibrahim Sabbagh scored the first goal for the Syrian team, and three minutes later Ibrahim Hisar scored the second goal, but the Malaysian team scored its second goal in the 78th minute and tied with the Syrian team. This match is the second friendly match during the preparation period for the upcoming Asian Cup, as it played a match with the Kyrgyz national team and tied with it 1/1 during its training camp that it recently held in the United Arab Emirates. Source:Syrian Arab News Agency