TruMerit and Credivera Issue First Verifiable Digital Credentials for Global Healthcare Professionals

TruMerit, a global leader in healthcare workforce development and credential verification, today announced that it has issued its first verifiable digital credentials to healthcare professionals through a new partnership with Credivera, marking a major step forward in secure, portable credential verification for the global healthcare workforce.

The first group of digital credentials has been awarded to nurses and other healthcare professionals who successfully passed TruMerit's global certification examinations over the last year. These include the Certified Global Nurse credential and credentials tailored for nurses and other healthcare workers specializing in rehabilitation care. These secure credentials can now be stored, managed, and shared digitally, allowing employers, regulators, and licensing authorities to instantly verify professional qualifications.

Through Credivera's secure credential exchange platform, TruMerit credentials are issued in encrypted, tamper-proof digital formats that align with globally recognized verification standards. As healthcare systems worldwide face workforce shortages and increasing cross-border mobility of healthcare professionals, trusted credential verification has become a critical infrastructure challenge for regulators, employers, and governments. Verifiable digital credentials enable professional qualifications to be securely issued, instantly validated, and easily shared across borders--reducing administrative delays while strengthening confidence in the authenticity of healthcare credentials.

"By introducing verifiable digital credentials with Credivera--and issuing the first credentials to successful certification candidates--we are helping build a trusted digital identity for healthcare professionals that allows their qualifications to be securely verified anywhere in the world," said Peter Preziosi, President and CEO of TruMerit. "This initiative modernizes credential verification and gives professionals greater control over how their achievements are shared with employers and regulators."

Credivera supports a growing global network of organizations issuing encrypted credentials and verified identity records through its secure credential exchange infrastructure.

"Professional credentials are increasingly becoming part of a person's digital identity," said Dan Giurescu, CEO of Credivera. "Our platform allows trusted organizations like TruMerit to issue secure, verifiable credentials that professionals can control and share anywhere in the world. Together we are helping create a more transparent and trusted system for verifying healthcare qualifications."

The TruMerit-Credivera collaboration represents part of a broader shift toward verifiable digital identity systems, where trusted organizations issue portable credentials that professionals can carry throughout their careers.

About TruMerit

TruMerit is a worldwide leader in healthcare workforce development with nearly 50 years of experience supporting the mobility of nurses and other healthcare workers. Formerly CGFNS International, TruMerit validates the education, training, and professional experience of internationally educated health professionals seeking authorization to practice in the United States and other countries. Through its expanded mission and the Global Health Workforce Development Institute, TruMerit advances research, standards, and certifications that strengthen the global health workforce and promote equitable, sustainable career mobility. www.trumerit.org.

Media Contact:

LEA SIMS

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

TruMerit

media@trumerit.org

SOURCE: TruMerit