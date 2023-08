Turkish authorities apprehended 50 illegal immigrants in Tokat province north of Turkiye.Turkish security teams apprehended the illegal immigrants inside a mini truck, along with the truck driver who holds Turkish citizenship, Anadolu Agency said, add…

Turkish security teams apprehended the illegal immigrants inside a mini truck, along with the truck driver who holds Turkish citizenship, Anadolu Agency said, adding that the apprehended immigrants were handed over to the Migration Management pending enforcement of further legal measures against them.

Source: Qatar News Agency