US Special Envoy for Yemen Visits Gulf Region to Discuss Enhancing Peace Efforts

The US State Department announced that US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is traveling to the Gulf on August 14 to advance ongoing UN-led efforts to expand the truce and launch a comprehensive peace process.

In a statement, the US State Department announced Washington's commitment to supporting a resolution to the Yemen conflict as soon as possible, noting the intensive cooperation with a group of countries and the United Nations in this regard.

The statement pointed out that Lenderking will meet with Yemen representatives, as well as several Gulf countries, and international partners, to discuss the necessary steps to enhance peace and ease the suffering of Yemenis.

On the sidelines of the trip, the US Special Envoy will also congratulate partners on the successful operation to offload over 1.1 million barrels of oil from the FSO Safer supertanker and discuss prospects for supporting the financing file related to the tanker.

Source: Qatar News Agency