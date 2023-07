President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel on Friday exchanged views on the two countries’ bilateral relations.In a phone call, Erdogan and Pavel, also discussed Turkiye’s European Union accession.Erdogan h…

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel on Friday exchanged views on the two countries' bilateral relations.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Pavel, also discussed Turkiye's European Union accession.

Erdogan had called, three days before the NATO summit in Lithuania, for giving priority to his country's accession to the European Union before talking about Sweden's accession to NATO.

Source: Qatar News Agency