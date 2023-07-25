UAE aid coordination office opened in Syria

United Arab Emirates Aid Coordination Office opened on Tuesday in Syria opened, and it is the first office in a series of offices that the UAE will open in several countries to mobilize and coordinate the efforts of charitable organizations and instit…

United Arab Emirates Aid Coordination Office opened on Tuesday in Syria opened, and it is the first office in a series of offices that the UAE will open in several countries to mobilize and coordinate the efforts of charitable organizations and institutions under one umbrella.

This office, is the first of many that the UAE plans to establish across various nations. The primary goal of these offices is to streamline and coordinate the activities of different charitable organizations and institutions. They aim to provide an organized and unified platform for aid and charity work.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, Sultan Al Shamsi, inaugurated the office, located within the UAE Embassy building in Damascus, in presence of a representative of the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry Minister Counselor Mohammadieh al-Naasan.

The Chargé d’ Affaires of the UAE Embassy, Abdul Hakeem Al-Nuaimi, said in a speech that “opening the office in Syria aims at coordinating humanitarian and development aid to help its people.”

Al-Nuaimi added that the office also aims at enhancing the role of the UAE as a major international donor in the international community.

Al-Nuaimi affirmed his country’s keenness to provide foreign aid to everyone to all those who need it in any part of the world and to give it great importance as it adopted it as one of the basic principles that it will follow during the next 50 years as part of its moral obligations to the people.

Al-Nuaimi noted that ” The Gallant Knight 2" Operation, which was launched under the directives of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, to support those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Syria last February, ended a few days ago.

that He affirmed that its end does not mean the cessation of aid with the opening of this office, a new, more comprehensive and deeper phase begins, whose title is standing by the brotherly Syrian people in all provinces with the aim of alleviating their suffering.

In a statement to SANA reporter, al-Naasan appreciated the UAE for standing by Syria and its people in the difficult ordeal, especially after the catastrophe of the devastating earthquake, expressing the Foreign Ministry’s readiness to provide the necessary support and facilities for the work of this office to achieve its goal.

Director of Planning and International Cooperation at the Local Administration and Environment Ministry, Secretary of the Higher Committee for Relief, Sonia Afisa pointed out in a statement that the opening of the coordination office is a very important step to enhance and continue this assistance.

She stressed the Ministry’s readiness to provide all facilities and assistance for the success of its tasks.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency