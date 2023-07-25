HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad praises unindebted clubs

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sport First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President, commended the efforts of national clubs which managed to…

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sport First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President, commended the efforts of national clubs which managed to end the fiscal year 2022 without posting any debts.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad made the statement as he received representatives of 26 national clubs, in the presence of GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar.

HH Shaikh Khalid stressed the GSA’s commitment to follow up on the clubs to ensure that they pay the dues of all players and suppliers, hailing the efforts of clubs to settle their debts and uphold the rights of all those concerned in line with the GSA regulations for monitoru their financial plans.

"We welcome you today to thank you sincerely for the effort you have made, and the administrative and financial policies you have implemented through which you have reflected your sense of responsibility towards the sports movement and adherence to the rules and regulations”, he said.

“We look forward to including more other clubs in the list”, said HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad, pledging to continue to support clubs for the best of the future of sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The clubs which ended the fiscal year 2022 without debts are – Muharraq, Al Ahli, East Riffa, Al Khaldia, Hidd, Bahrain, Qalali, Samaheej, Al Dair, Manama, Al Ma'ameer, Umm Al Hassam, Al Ittihad, Al Shaba, Nabeeh Saleh, Nuwaidrat, Bani Jamra, Budaiya, Saar, Tubli, A’ali, Dar Kulaib, Ittihad Al Reef, Buri, Isa Town and Al Tadhamun.

Source: Bahrain News Agency