UAE Delegation visits Hong Kong Science Park during Belt and Road Summit to Unlock New Cooperation and Development Opportunities in I&T

Marked a milestone in the Golden Age for Middle East and Hong Kong relations

The UAE Minister of Economy led a delegation to the Hong Kong Science Park as part of his itinerary in Hong Kong for the Eighth Belt and Road Summit.

10 companies met with the delegation which included meetings with Emirati corporations that have expressed an interest in potential partnerships.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 September 2023 – The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) welcomed an official United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation led by the Minister of Economy marking a milestone in the Golden Age for Middle East and Hong Kong relations and further deepening the collaboration between Hong Kong Innovation and Technology ecosystem with Middle East.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, led an official delegation on a visit to the Hong Kong Science Park including the Multi Scale Medical Robotics Center under InnoHK. (from left) H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Shaikh Saoud Ali Almualla, Consul General of UAE Hong Kong, Prof Samuel Au, Director of Multi Scale Medical Robotics Center, Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman, Albert Wong, CEO and Ir Dr HL Yiu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of HKSTP.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, was in Hong Kong to attend the two-day Belt and Road Summit and visited the Science Park as part of his itinerary. The visit follows an earlier delegation in February to the UAE led by Hong Kong Chief Executive, John Lee and attended by HKSTP Chairman, Dr Sunny Chai.

The accompanying delegation, which includes representatives of the UAE’s private sector, visited InnoHK’s Multi Scale Medical Robotics Center, as well as the Science Park’s Experience Centre. They met with senior executives from HKSTP including Dr Chai and CEO, Albert Wong to discuss how new doors can be opened for tech ventures as well as explore mutually beneficial development opportunities.

The delegation met with companies from the Science Park and its alumni network with interest in expanding into the UAE. The companies include Cornerstone Robotics, FJ Dynamics, Floship, FreeD, Lalamove, Meat the Next, Prenetics, Rice Robotics, SenseTime and Smartmore. Selected companies also had separate discussions with Emirati corporates that have expressed interest in potential partnerships.

Ir Dr HL Yiu, Chief Corporate Development Officer at HKSTP, said, “Innovation and technology is relentless. This is why HKSTP is committed to harnessing its resources to build bridges for tech ventures to pave way to blue ocean opportunities and long-term success. The UAE is a cosmopolitan and digitally progressive market that offers incredible expansion opportunities, while Hong Kong is an international innovation and finance hub that can help accelerate the journey from start-up to scale-up. I am confident that we will see further opportunities for collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships.”

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, said, “The Belt and Road is one of the most important economic development corridors in the world right now and we are humbled that Hong Kong has welcomed the UAE with open arms. As Asia’s global innovation and financial hub, Hong Kong is an attractive destination for tech ventures where they can incubate, thrive and scale. At the heart of this is HKSTP and by connecting Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem with the UAE’s, it is opening doors to new opportunities between our markets and beyond.”

Appendix – List of Companies

Cornerstone Robotics FJ Dynamics International Limited Floship FreeD Group Limited Lalamove Meat The Next Prenetics Rice Robotics SenseTime SmartMore