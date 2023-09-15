During his meeting with the Iranian President, the Foreign Minister confirms Iraq’s commitment to the security agreement between the two countries

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein confirmed, during his meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, in Tehran, Iraq’s commitment to the security agreement between the two countries, and the need to stay away from using the language of violence and attacks on Iraqi territory.

The two sides discussed the security agreement and its full implementation, and the disarmament of armed groups on the Iraqi-Iranian border in Iraqi Kurdistan, stressing the need for the Islamic Republic to provide guarantees that they will not attack them.

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation relations between the two neighboring countries was also discussed, and the Minister expressed his hope for more cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran to serve the interests of both countries.

They also discussed the political and security situation in the region, and the role of regional countries in resolving crises and confronting challenges among themselves. They emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to reduce the tension and crises facing the region, and give priority to the language of dialogue to return security and stability to it.

For his part, Ibrahim Raisi expressed Tehran’s aspiration to establish the best relations with Baghdad in various fields, noting that Iraq is a respected and important partner for Iran, stressing that Iraqi-Iranian relations are historical relations that exist at various levels that concern the two neighboring peoples, indicating: Iran supports Security, stability and unity of Iraq.

Ibrahim Raisi thanked the government and people of Iraq for the great organization of the visit to Holy Karbala, expressing his thanks to the Iraqi people for their generous hospitality and warm reception to the visitors of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him).

