UAE participates in Summit of Crimea Platform hosted by Ukraine

Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, participated in the third Summit of the International Crimea Platform, hosted by Ukraine, which is focused on the connections between security, economic and humanitari…

Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, participated in the third Summit of the International Crimea Platform, hosted by Ukraine, which is focused on the connections between security, economic and humanitarian challenges during regional and global conflict.

Attending virtually, Her Excellency Almheiri joined a panel on the Humanitarian Situation and the Protection of Human Rights, and called for collective agreement on how best to work together to better tackle protracted crises and reduce humanitarian needs wherever they occur, stressing that the needs of people affected by conflict around the world “have never been as pressing as they are today”.

Her Excellency Almheiri continued: “As a result, it is more important than ever for the international community to come together to harness resources and ideas to better anticipate humanitarian challenges and assist those most in need.”

Her Excellency Almheiri stressed that the UAE’s policy of facilitating humanitarian aid is a firm commitment of the country, prioritizing aid and relief aspects and providing the necessary support for people in need. This policy embodies the values and culture of tolerance and coexistence the UAE has followed since its establishment.

Her Excellency Almheiri emphasized that the “UAE’s humanitarian mission is to alleviate suffering, promote human dignity, and provide aid and assistance to vulnerable populations while upholding human rights and promoting social justice for all people.”

The United Arab Emirates has played an important role in providing humanitarian and development assistance in countries across the world. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected by the crisis, including a contribution of USD 100 million to Ukrainian civilians. Additionally, an air bridge was established, sending 11 aircraft carrying approximately 714 tonnes of relief supplies, essential food and medical items, 2,520 electric generators, and 10 ambulances to civilians in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the UAE also dispatched a ship carrying 250 tonnes of aid, which was sent to Poland and Romania for onward transportation into Ukrainian territories. Moreover, flights were also arranged to provide aid to Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation