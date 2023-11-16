UK Foreign Secretary Discusses with Ukrainian President London’s Continuing Support for Kyiv

London, - Britain's newly appointed foreign secretary David Cameron discussed, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, his country's continuing support for Kyiv.

Cameron, making his first foreign trip as Britain's top diplomat, said that his country would support Ukraine for "however long it takes".

"A good meeting," Zelenskyy wrote on social networking sites. "Weapons for the front, strengthening of air defense, protection of our people and critical infrastructure," Zelenskyy added, saying that his country is grateful to the UK for its support.

Source: Qatar News Agency