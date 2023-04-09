Ukrainian Forces Announce Repelling 50 Russian Attacks

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Ukrainian army repelled more than 50 Russian military attacks on several locations.The authority said in a statement that Russian forces continue to focus their main attacks on Liman, Bakhmu…

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Ukrainian army repelled more than 50 Russian military attacks on several locations.

The authority said in a statement that Russian forces continue to focus their main attacks on Liman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka, in the east of the country.

According to Ukrainian media, Russian forces launched 40 air raids on separate regions of Ukraine, and missiles bombed military and populated sites.

The Ukrainian army noted that the northwestern side of the country, that is, the border with Belarus, did not witness any signs of the formation of any offensive groupings.

According to information from the Ukrainian General Staff, the Russian army continues its military deployment on the borders of the northeastern borders of the country, especially in the Russian regions of Kursk and Belgorod bordering Ukraine.

Russian forces are still attacking Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, with the aim of taking full control of it to facilitate the full acquisition of the Donbass region.

For its part, the Ukrainian National News Agency reported that the Ukrainian Air Force launched 12 group raids on various formations of the Russian army.

The agency quoted military sources as saying that the missile and artillery units struck two groups of Russian forces, an ammunition depot, and a site for an anti-aircraft defense system, in addition to five electronic warfare stations.

Source: Qatar News Agency