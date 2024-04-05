Under the patronage of First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad … Amal Al Khani Center opens hope tracks for autistic children

With its modern and advanced therapeutic techniques, Amal al-Khani Center for Autism and Developmental Disorders transforms the pain suffered by autistic children into hope, and draws the way for their integration into the society surrounding them. The significance of Amal al-Khani center for Autism and Developmental Disorders, which was opened by First Lady, Mrs. Asma al-Assad in Al-Saboura town in Damascus countryside, is to be a quiet place that suits the needs of sick children, and gives them the opportunity to explore and focus, in addition to enhancing their response to treatment and interaction with their surrounding environment. The center is considered the first of its kind in Syria, not only for providing the necessary medical care for this segment of children, but also for its unique and distinct ability to develop them psychologically and socially, and encourage them to progress until recover. Secretary of the Raja Developmental Association, Nada al-Ghabra, said that 'We at Raja Fund Developme ntal Association initially established the Birds of Paradise Center for children with Down Syndrome, and after that we establish Amal al-Khani Center for Autism, which was named according to Amal alkhani the head and founder of the association, in 1970, then announced in 2004, with the participation of many white hands. Al-Ghabra noted that the stages of diagnosis and treatment, when the child comes to the center and we diagnose him, each one has specific data and studies, and after the diagnosis, we select the place that suits him and begin treating each child according to his diagnostic capabilities, then we give him the training that interests him so that he can eventually integrate into society. The center is characterized by an advanced and innovative vision to help autistic children to recover, including the latest therapeutic technologies and modern devices, in addition to the departments of sensory integration, neural stimulation, audio and visual, the department of interactive and dark rooms, and t he department of occupational therapy. Source: Trend News Agency