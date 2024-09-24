Unlock Your Trading Edge With Axi at The 2024 Dubai Forex Expo

Broker to showcase their capital allocation program, Axi Select, Premier League Trophy and more.

SYDNEY, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi is attending this year’s Dubai Forex Expo, taking place on October 7-8, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Axi Select, the innovative capital allocation program, designed to empower ambitious traders on their trading journey. “We invite all traders to visit our team at Booth 2 and uncover the future of trading with Axi,” says Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi, before adding “We look forward to networking with follow traders and showcase the exceptional benefits of Axi Select. Our program features zero registration fees, capital funding of up to $1,000,000 USD, the opportunity to earn up to 90% of the profits, and advanced tools to accelerate traders’ trading potential.”

Additionally, visitors can explore their Introducing Broker (IB) and Affiliate programs or learn more about Axi’s longstanding partnership with Man City, Premier League Champions. The championship trophy will be on display for photos and attendees stand the chance to win exciting prizes from the broker.

Recently, the broker has renewed its collaboration with LaLiga club, Girona FC, and their Brand Ambassador, England international John Stones. They’ve also recently launched their biggest global trading competition ever, with a total prize pool of $250,000 USD. Over 45 prizes were given to traders including the grand prize of $100,000 USD.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

At Axi, we are proud of our reputation as an honest, and fair broker, providing our customers with outstanding service and trading conditions since 2007. We also work with leading regulatory governing authorities globally to ensure we exceed the highest standards in the industry.

Contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

The Axi Select programme is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees apply.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000993370

