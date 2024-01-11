US occupation continues plundering oil from Syrian al-Jazeera region

The US occupation forces have transported dozens of tankers of stolen Syrian oil through the illegal border crossings to their bases in Iraq. Local sources from Yarubiya countryside told SANA reporter that a US occupation convoy consisting of 50 tankers loaded with oil stolen from the Syrian al-Jazeera fields left through the illegal Mahmoudiya crossing heading towards Iraqi territory. In the same context, the sources reported that the US occupation forces also brought out a convoy of 45 vehicles, including covered trucks, refrigerators, three tankers, and a number of tanks through the illegal al-Walid crossing towards Iraqi territory. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency