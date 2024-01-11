Eight Palestinians martyred, more than 20 injured in ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza

Eight Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday and others were injured in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. Palestinian media said that the occupation aircraft shelled houses in the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, southern Gaza, claiming the lives of eight Palestinians and injuring 25 others, including children and women. The number of victims of Israeli aggression on Gaza has reached up to 23,357 martyrs and 59,410 wounded, according to a statement issued by Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency