US Withdraws Haiti Embassy Staff Due to Deteriorating Security

The United States of America has decided to withdraw all embassy personnel and their families from Haiti, excluding emergency staff, due to the described deterioration in the security situation there. The U.S. State Department issued a statement warning American citizens against traveling to Haiti, citing increased occurrences of kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and the fragile healthcare infrastructure.

The department advised U.S. citizens currently in Haiti to leave as soon as possible.

In October of last year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conveyed the Haitian government's request for international intervention to assist the police in tackling gang violence that terrifies the population. A report by the United Nations this month also mentioned that violence in Haiti continues to rise and spread, with a 67.5% surge in homicides between January and June compared to the second half of 2022. The police have faced difficulties in taking action, prompting residents to seek justice independently, leading to the emergence of a self-defense movement that has spread throughout the country. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency