French President Condemns Niger Coup

French President Emmanuel Macron asserted today that the recent military coup in Niger, which led to the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, is a matter of great concern for the Sahel region.

During his current visit to Papua New Guinea, Macron stated that the coup was completely illegitimate and highly perilous, not only for the people of Niger but also for the entire region. He called for the prompt release of President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently being held by the military.

Macron also underlined the necessity of reestablishing constitutional order in Niger and pledged France's support to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in their endeavors to restore stability to Niger. This support includes both negotiation efforts and the potential imposition of sanctions on the coup leaders.

Earlier in the day, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna noted that the coup situation in Niger remains unresolved, and those responsible still have time to comply with international demands for the reinstatement of the president.

Colonna suggested that ECOWAS leaders may hold a meeting next Sunday to discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions on the coup leaders in Niger.

The presidential guard in Niger detained President Mohamed Bazoum at the presidential palace Wednesday, subsequently announcing his removal from power.

The military released a statement declaring the removal of President Bazoum, the closure of borders, a curfew, and the suspension of all institutions' activities in the country.

Numerous countries and international organizations have condemned any attempts to change power by force in Niger. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency