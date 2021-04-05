WADHNAN A 100% Al Shaqab Racing winner

Owned and bred by Al Shaqab Racing, by an Al Shaqab stallion in Shalaa and out of a mare who carried the Al Shaqab silks to Group level, WADHNAN (Shalaa x Al Wathna) was a home-made winner for the silver and burgundy silks at Tarbes, France on Sunday, 4 April.

The 3-year-old gelding lined up against 8 opponents in the Prix Docteur Robert Bousquet, a newcomer’s race over 2,100 meters. Trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, he was partnered by jockey Jean-Bernard Eyquem for his competition debut. He eased to a 2½-length victory in front of Jerome Reynier’s filly QUICKSTEP GIRL (New Bay x Paraphernalia), with QEYAADY (Muhaarar x Starflower) half a length further back in third for trainer François Rohaut.

WADHNAN is the first foal of AL WATHNA (Nayef), a top class racemare who won the Group 2 Prix de Malleret for Al Shaqab Racing. She was also trained by Jean-Claude Rouget. AL WATHNA has a 2-year-old by ZELZAL in training with Nicolas Clement for Al Shaqab Racing, and a yearling filly by INVINCIBLE SPIRIT.

Source: Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club