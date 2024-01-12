Weather partly cloudy, rainfalls expected in most regions

Temperatures will remain around their average for this period of the year, as the country is affected by an extendedblow air pressure accompanied by a cold air mass in all layers of the atmosphere. Meteorology Department expected in its Friday bulletin that the skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy and rainy in most areas, and the rainfalls will be heavy and accompanied by thunder over the coastal and northwestern regions, warning against fog in the central and northern regions The weather will be cold at night as well as snow is expected over mountain heights that exceed 1,700 meters, the department noted. The winds will be southerly to southwesterly with a low and moderate in speed with active gusts exceeding 70 kilometers per hour, especially in the western and southern regions, and the sea will be moderate to high in amplitude. The expected temperatures in some Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 13/9, Daraa 12/7, Hasaka 10/7, Tartous 19/11, Aleppo 11/8, Idleb 14/8, Deir Ezzor 15/7. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency