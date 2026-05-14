Wellgistics Health Accelerates Digital Health Expansion of its Newly Announced RPM, RTM and CCM Pilot with Planned Acquisition of WellCare Today and its Proprietary Samsung Galaxy Watch Care Monitoring Program

Highlights:

WellCare Today brings established RPM, RTM and CCM infrastructure with wearable technology integrations and connected monitoring solutions

Combination expected to integrate Wellgistics Health recently announced MSO initiative with Kare Clinicals and its network of 6,500+ independent pharmacies

Proposed platform designed to enhance patient engagement, medication adherence, remote monitoring and longitudinal care coordination

Proposed transaction valued at approximately $15 million

Strategic initiative intended to create additional clinical revenue opportunities for participating pharmacies and providers

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) ("Wellgistics" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare technology and pharmaceutical distribution company, today announced that it has executed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire WellCare Today. The proposed transaction structure includes a structured cash payment of $3 million, with the balance to be satisfied through a performance-based earnout issued in preferred stock.

WellCare Today is a healthcare technology and remote monitoring company focused on chronic care management ("CCM"), remote patient monitoring ("RPM"), and remote therapeutic monitoring ("RTM") programs. The company delivers HealthAssist®, an advanced remote health monitoring platform embedded within standalone Samsung Galaxy Watch devices as part of its broader Health Monitoring & Emergency Support Ecosystem. The platform enables passive, continuous monitoring of key health metrics including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, temperature, sleep patterns, activity tracking, and self-reported medication adherence through Medicare-reimbursable RPM and RTM programs. No assurance can be given that any particular patient, provider, pharmacy, service, device or workflow will qualify for reimbursement.

Under the proposed transaction structure, Wellgistics Health intends to integrate WellCare Today's HealthAssist® platform and RPM, RTM and CCM capabilities with the Company's recently announced MSO pilot collaboration involving Kare Clinicals, a division of Kare PharmTech, LLC, as well as its network of more than 6,500 independent pharmacies. The combined infrastructure is intended to support scalable patient engagement, medication adherence initiatives, longitudinal monitoring programs, chronic disease management, and enhanced care coordination workflows across provider and pharmacy channels utilizing connected wearable technologies and remote monitoring infrastructure.

The proposed transaction is also expected to create opportunities for participating pharmacies within the Wellgistics Pharmacy Network to engage in clinical service programs associated with RPM, RTM and CCM initiatives, while enabling providers to access scalable care coordination, monitoring, and reimbursement infrastructure. The companies believe the proposed collaboration may establish a more connected healthcare ecosystem aligning patients, pharmacies, providers, wearable technologies, and longitudinal care coordination services through technology-enabled engagement and remote monitoring platforms.

The LOI is non-binding, and completion of the proposed transaction remains subject to customary due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, board approvals, financing considerations, and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the proposed transaction will be completed as currently contemplated, or at all.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) is a health information technology leader integrating its proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx into its blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to optimize the prescription drug dispensing journey. Its integrated platform connects more than 6,500 pharmacies and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility verification, onboarding, adherence support, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment designed to improve patient access and transparency across the prescription ecosystem.

About WellCare Today, LLC

WellCare Today is a healthcare technology company delivering HealthAssist®, an advanced remote health monitoring platform embedded within standalone Samsung Galaxy Watch devices as part of its comprehensive Health Monitoring & Emergency Support Ecosystem. HealthAssist® enables passive, continuous monitoring of key health metrics including hourly heart rate, hourly blood oxygen levels, temperature, daily steps, sleep patterns, and self-reported medication adherence. Integrated with Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) programs reimbursable by Medicare, HealthAssist® delivers an affordable, scalable solution designed to support seniors and individuals managing chronic health conditions.

All RPM, RTM, CCM and related care-coordination services are expected to be furnished, supervised, documented and billed by appropriately licensed providers and participating entities in accordance with applicable federal and state healthcare laws, Medicare and payor requirements, fraud and abuse laws, privacy and data-security requirements, and professional practice rules. The Company does not provide medical advice through this press release, and participation in any program will be subject to applicable clinical, contractual, regulatory and reimbursement requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of WellCare Today, LLC; the anticipated structure, valuation, consideration, preferred-stock terms and potential timing of any transaction; the Company's ability to complete due diligence, negotiate and enter into definitive agreements, obtain board approvals, secure financing, satisfy closing conditions and complete the proposed transaction; the potential integration of WellCare Today's platform, technology, personnel, programs and workflows with the Company's MSO, pharmacy network, provider and healthcare technology initiatives; the potential use of HealthAssist® and connected wearable technologies in RPM, RTM, CCM, medication adherence, patient engagement and care-coordination programs; the potential participation of pharmacies, providers, patients and payors; the potential availability of reimbursement for RPM, RTM, CCM or related services; the potential creation of revenue opportunities; and the Company's growth strategy, business plans and future performance.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "potential," "opportunity," "target," "forecast," "continue," "will" and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the risk that the parties do not enter into definitive agreements; the risk that the letter of intent is terminated or does not result in a completed transaction; the risk that the proposed valuation, consideration, preferred-stock terms or other transaction terms change materially; the risk that required financing, board approvals, third-party approvals or regulatory approvals are not obtained on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that Nasdaq shareholder approval or other Nasdaq requirements may apply depending on the final transaction terms; the risk that acquired technologies, programs or operations are not successfully integrated; the risk that anticipated benefits, synergies, provider adoption, pharmacy participation, patient engagement, reimbursement or revenue opportunities are not realized; risks associated with healthcare regulation, Medicare and payor requirements, fraud and abuse laws, privacy and data-security requirements, professional practice rules, device performance, third-party technology dependencies and changes in reimbursement policy; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Wellgistics Media & Investor Contact

Media: media@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.