11th Constituent Judicial session for Military Prosecution officers concludes

The Military Judiciary at the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF), today held the graduation ceremony of the 11th Constituent Judicial Session for Military Prosecution officers.

Assistant Chief of Staff for Human Resources, Major-General Shaikh Ali bin Rashid Al Khalifa, attended the ceremony in which officers from the military judicial and legal entities in Kuwait and Oman, in addition to officers from the BDF, the Interior Ministry and security authorities in Bahrain.

Some holy Quran verses were recited, and then the Assistant Chief of Staff for Human Resources delivered a speech in which he conveyed greetings and congratulations form the BDF Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, to the graduates.

He also commended the constant efforts exerted by the Chief of Military Judiciary and President of the Military Court of Cassation, as well as all the officers of the military judiciary at the BDF, to hold such important military judiciary and law sessions, expressing hope that the graduates will benefit from the outcomes and programmes of the course.

Then, Chief of Military Judiciary and President of the Military Court of Cassation, Major-General Dr. Yousif Rashid Flaifal, delivered a statement in which he lauded the unlimited support the military judiciary receives from the BDF Commander-in-Chief, Defence Affairs Minister, Lieutenant-General Abdulla bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi, and Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Theyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi. He also paid tribute to Assistant Chief of Staff for Human Resources for attending the ceremony, and for his constant interest in the sessions organised by the Ministry Judiciary.

Regarding the programme of the session, he said that it was overseen and conducted by officers and consultants from the Military Judiciary, in addition to a number of specialists from some legal and judicial entities in the Kingdom.

He added that the session aims to inform the participants about all the basic military prosecution work and pave the way for them to benefit from the expertise of the BDF's military judiciary.

It also provides platform to exchange legal experiences among members of the judicial and military legal authorities in the armed forces of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, he added, noting that the session featured a number of theoretical and practical training programmes on the Military Prosecution work, in addition to field visits to many judicial and legal authorities in the Kingdom.

Assistant Chief of Staff for Human Resources, presented certificates to the graduates, and appreciation awards to top achievers.

It is worth noting that since the launch of the reform era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the Military Judiciary at the BDF has organised numerous training sessions for the affiliates of the armed forces of GCC countries, including officers, non-commissioned officers and servicemen) in the legal and judicial fields.

The Military Judiciary also holds regular courses for all military and security authorities in the kingdom.

A number of senior BDF officers, and the Military Attaché at the Kuwaiti Embassy also attended the ceremony.

Source: Bahrain News Agency