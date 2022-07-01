150 Scholarships to Empower Pathways to STEM & Sustainability Education in Egypt

AFS Global STEM Innovators is a full-scholarship program for young people, ages 14 to 16, that teaches them about critical global competencies like critical thinking, intercultural awareness, and teamwork, needed to understand and be prepared to help the world transition to a more sustainable future. The program includes a virtual curriculum and culminates in a two-day in-person workshop, focused on sustainable development and local impact. The program equips diverse young people.

This program is a unique opportunity for young scholars to develop a greater understanding of the role of global competence in advancing towards a more sustainable future, while exploring real-world case studies of sustainability in local communities. The program is also designed to empower underrepresented populations, especially young women, with pathways to STEM and sustainability education, leadership and social impact.

Applications are open through July 17 for students from Egypt, and the Egypt program will run from August 15 through September 24, culminating with an in-person workshop in Cairo. AFS will also run the Innovators program for youth in Australia and Indonesia, commencing in September and October, respectively.

Equipping young people with tools to build a sustainable future Equipping young people with tools to build a sustainable future

Through interactive, intercultural experiences and collaborative team projects supported by mentors, participants in the AFS Global STEM Innovators program will learn more about the skills necessary to thrive at global companies and organisations. Scholarship winners will explore global competence and social impact through STEM lenses, innovations, and careers, including opportunities to meet STEM industry leaders and learn how different organisations rely on STEM skills in critical roles.

After program completion, scholars earn the AFS Global Competence Certificate, and are invited to join an alumni community which offers diverse mentoring opportunities, networking, and other development opportunities.

AFS brings decades of expertise in impact-driven educational exchange and the power of a global network. “We know that young people are eager to innovate and bring a positive change to their communities and the world. That’s why AFS is proud to partner with bp to offer scholarships for programs that empower young people with critical global skills and knowledge, like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution. Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial if we want to create a more sustainable future,” says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS Intercultural Programs.

bp supports initiatives such as this to help build the STEM talent that the world needs to create sustainable solutions and improve the diversity of talent in STEM.

To learn more about the program, and apply, please visit https://afs.org/global-stem/ innovators/ .

About AFS

AFS Intercultural Programs is a global not-for-profit Network that provides intercultural learning opportunities to help people develop the knowledge, skills and understanding needed to create a more just and peaceful world. Through international exchange programs, education initiatives, volunteerism and advocacy, AFS empowers people from all backgrounds with essential global skills—and the passion for making a difference. www.afs.org.

About bp

bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition ‎to be a ‎net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a ‎strategy for ‎delivering on that ambition. For more information visit www.bp.com .

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1851674/AFS_ Intercultural_Programs.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1809272/AFS_Logo.jpg