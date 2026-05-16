Israeli Forces Make Advances in Quneitra Countryside

Quneitra: Israeli occupation forces advanced into the southern countryside of Quneitra Province, specifically targeting the village of Sida Al Hanout and the outskirts of Al Muallaqa. The movement included military operations within residential areas.

According to Qatar News Agency, a contingent comprising four military vehicles entered Sida Al Hanout. Troops were deployed among civilian homes, conducting searches of several houses, though no arrests were made during the operation. In a related development, three tanks moved into the vicinity of Tal Al Durayat, located near Al Muallaqa, before subsequently withdrawing.

These actions highlight ongoing violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement by Israeli forces, which continue to carry out incursions and attacks in southern Syria. Syrian authorities have consistently demanded a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from their territory.