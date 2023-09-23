2000 Physicians, Professionals Participate in Person-Centered Care Forum

Nearly 2000 professionals and medical practitioners participated in the Person-Centered Care Forum 2023 held on Saturday.

Organized by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), in collaboration with 'Planetree' international organization, the not-for-profit global healthcare leader, this year forum focused on inspiration, innovation and adaptation in the future of person-centered care, highlighting the best pathways to optimize health findings and culture of health care provided to patients and families.

The forum discussed a three-pronged theme, which included innovation in practicing person-centered care, kindness and empathy and their practical application on the ground, as well as partnership and joint design of care.

Chief of medical department at HMC, co-chair of the forum, Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, said the forum featured the presentation of models from reality on person-centered care, as well as presentations from a host of keynote speakers residing in Qatar, pointing out that the forum proved that HMC really possesses the culture of person-centered care which underscores its unwavering commitment to providing kindness and inclusive patient-centered care services.

Deputy Chief of Quality Center for Patient Experience and Staff Engagement and Director of Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, co-chair of the forum, Nasser Al Naimi, said the forum represents a major factor in promoting excellence culture which ensures that every single patient receives a highest quality of care in a kind and secure environment.

For her part, President of Planetree International, Dr. Susan Frampton, noted the partnership with HMC in organizing the forum, pointing out that the organization utilizes a firm evidence-based framework that puts patients and families in the core of care experiences that observe the balance of care providers from one angle, as well as patients' privacy and community's health from the other angle.

This year's forum comes in alignment with excellence and person-centered framework which offers innovative and applicable approaches to empower institutions in each phase of their person-centered trips to provide valuable and compassionate care.

The forum's program was specifically designed to spur attendees to critically and creatively think about patient-centered care to provide applicable proposals and strategies for medical practitioners to utilize them in promoting patients' experience.

Source: Qatar News Agency