26 martyrs , 51 wounded on the 210th day of the Israeli aggression on Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, SANA-The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli occupation committed 3 massacres in the stricken Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, leaving 26 martyrs and 51 wounded. The Ministry explained in a statement today that the number of victims of the ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since the seventh of last October has risen to 34,622 martyrs and 77,867 wounded, while a number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency