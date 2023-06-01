4 Accused Of Using Explosives To Target Gas Stations And Citizens’ Homes Arrested In Maysan

The Intelligence Agency arrested four accused of using explosives to target gas stations, homes and shops to extort money from citizens in Maysan.The Security Media Cell stated in a statement, “The intelligence agency’s detachments arrested four suspe…

The Security Media Cell stated in a statement, "The intelligence agency's detachments arrested four suspects wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 terrorism in Maysan Governorate in separate operations and cases, for targeting citizens' houses, gas stations, and shops using grenades, explosives, and shooting, for the purpose of extorting money from them and taking royalties."

It added: "Legal measures have been taken against them duly."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency