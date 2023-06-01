5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kamchatka in Russia

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the coasts of the Kamchatka Peninsula in eastern Russia.The earthquake occurred near the eastern coast of Kamchatka, at a depth of 46.3 km, 385 km from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, accord…

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the coasts of the Kamchatka Peninsula in eastern Russia.

The earthquake occurred near the eastern coast of Kamchatka, at a depth of 46.3 km, 385 km from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, according to Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS).

There was no information or reports of damage or injuries.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is a region that extends in the form of a wide arc and witnesses great seismic and volcanic activity.

Source: Qatar News Agency