A 5-magnitude earthquake hit Hormuzgan Province in southern Iran on Saturday.According to the Iranian Seismological Center, the earthquake happened at the depth of 11 km.There was no immediate reports of casualties or damage.Source: Qatar News Agency

Source: Qatar News Agency