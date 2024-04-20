5th Full Meeting of Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts Kicks Off

Doha: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) inaugurated the 5th Full Meeting of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts (SIFoCC) in Doha, marking the commencement of a two-day event dedicated to advancing commercial dispute resolution practices globally. The first day of the conference witnessed a convergence of legal minds from over 50 jurisdictions, setting the stage for constructive dialogue and collaboration. The inaugural sessions of the forum delved into a range of pertinent topics, including developing the relationship between commercial courts, arbitration and mediation, transnational judicial cooperation, AI in disputes and climate change. Throughout the day, delegates engaged in dynamic exchanges, facilitating knowledge-sharing innovative, approaches and strategies aimed at enhancing commercial dispute resolution processes. Networking sessions provided opportunities for participants to forge new connections, deepen existing partnerships, and lay the gro undwork for future collaborations in the pursuit of excellence in the legal profession. CEO of QICDRC Faisal Rashid Al Sahouti emphasized the significance of the forum in promoting international cooperation and collaboration among commercial courts worldwide. He stated: "As a country that is striving further to develop its legal services sector, Qatar and its justice system and its profession are proud to have this meeting of SIFoCC take place here in Doha, the first city in the MENA region to host. It is a boon for Qatars justice system and legal profession to host, and it is in line with the values of the 2030 National Vision to aid social, human, economic, and environmental development." Lord Thomas, former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales and the visionary behind SIFoCC, delivered a keynote address highlighting the forum's mission to foster collaboration and share best practices. Commenting on the Meeting, he stated: "The growth of this meeting has been truly remarkable. Year by year, we have wi tnessed an expansion in participation from a diverse array of jurisdictions, both geographically and in terms of legal systems represented. As it expands further, it will undoubtedly serve as an even more valuable resource to strengthen the relationships between business and the law across the world." The meeting will continue tomorrow with a keynote address titled "The Spirit of the Judicial Task and the Importance of International Judicial Dialogue". Following this address, participants will have the opportunity to partake in enriching discussions during a networking session to facilitate invaluable connections and foster the exchange of ideas. Source: Qatar News Agency