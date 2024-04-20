Knowledge Economy Expert to QNA: Qatar Sets Inspiring Model for Utilizing Creativity in Achieving SDGs

Doha: The international community celebrates World Creativity and Innovation Day on April 21 each year to promote awareness of their role in achieving sustainable development. This day is celebrated based on a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly issued on April 27, 2017. It serves as an occasion to highlight best practices and shed light on the use of creative thinking and technology to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Speaking to Qatar News Agency , Jawaher Faisal Al Khuzaei, an expert in knowledge economy and Chief Marketing Officer of Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC), stated that the concept of creative economy has become a fundamental pillar in the global economy in recent years. She emphasized that creative economy is not only a part of the economy but also a fundamental driver of growth and development in countries and societies. She explained that this type of economy relies on the production and utilization of knowledge, considering knowledge as a key source of wealth and p rosperity in society. This is achieved by transforming creative ideas into products and services that can be exchanged, traded, and consumed. Al Khuzaei pointed out that the creative economy encompasses a wide range of creative and cultural industries, including heritage, arts, multimedia, and functional innovations. She mentioned that the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) provided an important definition of the creative economy, describing it as "a pattern of economic activity that relies on the use of creative assets to generate economic growth and achieve economic development." In this context, she emphasized the importance of creativity and culture as key drivers for enhancing economic progress. She affirmed that Qatar considers the creative economy as an inspiring model integrated into its national development strategy within the Qatar National Vision 2030. Enhancing creative initiatives is a vital part of its ambitious national vision, where art and culture are essential comp onents encouraging creative interaction and providing platforms for artists to express themselves and develop their talents. Furthermore, she explained that one of the driving forces behind Qatar's creative economy is Qatar Museums, describing it as a "beacon of creativity." She noted that this institution has not only preserved the country's heritage but has also been at the forefront of promoting artistic innovation and cultural exchange. She stated that HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani has launched ambitious initiatives to enhance art and culture within the country and on the global stage. Al Khuzaei added that establishing world-class museums such as the Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum of Qatar, the Arab Museum of Modern Art, the Lusail Museum, and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, among others, not only enriches the cultural landscape in Qatar but also attracts international attention, considering it the centers of global creativity. Jawaher A l Khuzaei emphasized that development is not merely economic growth, but encompasses environmental, social, and cultural dimensions. Qatar recognizes that culture is a driving force for sustainable development, and this understanding has been integrated into the state's development strategies. Al Khuzaei affirmed that culture is not static, but dynamic and evolving, fostering an environment conducive to creativity and innovation, which in turn attracts talent, promotes entrepreneurship, and stimulates economic growth. The World Creativity and Innovation Day reminds people to think outside the box and surpass conventional boundaries, encouraging them to embrace calculated risks and explore new opportunities, including women and youth. Furthermore, it aids in finding solutions to critical issues such as poverty and hunger. It's worth noting that there's no universally defined understanding of creativity, making it an open concept subject to interpretation, ranging from artistic expression to problem-solving ski lls within the framework of sustainable economic and social development. Source: Qatar News Agency