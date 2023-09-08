A soldier injured in an ISIS attack on a military point northeast of Baqubah

A security source told the reporter of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that a terrorist group attacked a security point in the vicinit…

A soldier was injured in an ISIS attack on a military point northeast of Baquba, Diyala Governorate Center.

A security source told the reporter of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that a terrorist group attacked a security point in the vicinity of the village of Al-Khilaniyya on the outskirts of Al-Muqdadiyah, northeast of Baquba, wounding a soldier.

He added that military reinforcements arrived in the area and started a campaign to search the nearby orchards in search of the attackers.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency