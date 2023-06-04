A big turnout on Syrian Pavilion at charity bazaar of diplomatic missions in Brazil

The Syrian Embassy in Brasilia, participated in the annual diplomatic charity bazaar organized by a group of wives of heads of diplomatic missions assigned to Brazil.More than 3,000 Brazilian and foreign visitors toured the Syrian pavilion, with its t…

More than 3,000 Brazilian and foreign visitors toured the Syrian pavilion, with its two parts of Syrian cuisine and traditional handicraft products such as Orientals.

The Syrian ambassador to Brazil, Rania al-Haj Ali, underscored the importance of Syria’s participation in this bazaar, as it is an important occasion to introduce the Brazilian people to the Syrian culture and the important aspects of the intangible Syrian heritage.

Ambassador al-Haj Ali said that Syria’s pavilion at the annual bazaar witnesses a big turnout among bazaar’s visitors every year as the visitors show big interest in the Syrian cuisine and admiration of the exhibited handicrafts which reflect Syria’s culture .

The Syrian pavilion displayed musical and lyrical performances and pictures of the most important tourist and historical monuments in Syria.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency