India train crash kills 300, injures over 800

At least 300 people were killed and more than 850 others were injured in an accident caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train in the Indian state of Odisha, Associated Presas reported on Sunday.

Authorities work to remove the wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Balasore district in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades

Earlier reports put the death toll at 280 due to collision.

