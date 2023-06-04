In a press conference with Iraqi counterpart, Dr. Mikdad: Syria and Iraq stand together in face of all joint challenges

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad discussed with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Sunday means of bolstering relations between the two countries and upgrade them in the interests of the two brotherly countries.The tw…

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad discussed with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Sunday means of bolstering relations between the two countries and upgrade them in the interests of the two brotherly countries.

The two sides also stressed keenness on enhancing the bilateral coordination of the Arab, regional and international forums regarding all issues of mutual concerns.

During a press conference with Hussein following their meeting, Dr. Mikdad expressed his pride for visiting Baghdad, as it is the depth of history and symbol of civilization, asserting keenness to exert every effort to strengthen joint action as Syria’s and Iraq’s stances are united in facing the joint challenges.

He thanked Iraq over the assistance provided to Syria following the catastrophe of the earthquake.

Mikdad added that they discussed the latest developments and the bilateral relations, and agreed on continuing cooperation to develop them in all fields and enhancing coordination in the economic side, asserting that the two sides aspire for best relations between the two countries which are the directives of President Bashar al-Assad in a way that these relations be strategic and constructive to serve the interests of the two fraternal peoples.

The Foreign Minister said that the two sides will meet soon in the meeting of the Arab Follow-up Committee in Egyptian Capital of Cairo to have an Arab line in the framework of supporting Syria, ending the challenges that face it, particularly resulted from the presence of the terrorist organizations in Idleb province and in the northeast, ending the US occupation of some Syrian territories.

He pointed out that Syria wants a solution for these problems in a way that maintains its sovereignty, and Iraq’s sovereignty as what affects Syria affects Iraq and vice versa.

Mikdad said that both countries should work together to fight terrorism and drug threat.

He also called for consolidating efforts to overcome impacts of the western coercive economic measures aimed at starving people, calling these measures immoral.

He noted that the imposition of coercive economic measures by the West is not the appropriate method for relations between countries, and these measures have exacerbated the suffering of the Syrian people and must be lifted.

Mikdad said “Syria’s return to the Arab League will reinforce the weight of Arab action and give hope to the peoples that we are united to face the challenges.”

Mikdad expressed Syria’s satisfaction with the distinguished relations with Iraq, which contribute to the strengthening of inter -Arab relations.

Mikdad said “We condemn the Turkish attacks on the Iraqi and Syrian territories, and call for ending them and stopping supporting the terrorist organizations in some areas in Syria, particularly “Jabhat al-Nusra” and “Daesh,”, noting that Syria and Iraq are continuing to coordinate with each other to confront these challenges.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, for his part, indicated that the relations between our two countries are historic and deep, and our position is firm in support of Syria, and we are very happy that it has resumed its seat in the Arab League.

Hussein said that we discussed strengthening bilateral relations, joint work to combat the drug trade and the necessity to work with the surrounding countries to combat this dangerous phenomenon for the Iraqi and Syrian societies.

He added that the humanitarian situation in Syria is difficult and needs action at the regional and international level to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid and guarantee the conditions for the return of refugees to their homes.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency