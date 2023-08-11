A Factory For Converting Light And Medium Weapons Seized In Baghdad

The Ministry of Interior announced, today, Friday, the seizure of a factory for converting light and medium weapons during an inspection operation, east of Baghdad.A statement by the ministry said, “A force from the Eighteenth Brigade, the Fifth Divisi…

The Ministry of Interior announced, today, Friday, the seizure of a factory for converting light and medium weapons during an inspection operation, east of Baghdad.

A statement by the ministry said, "A force from the Eighteenth Brigade, the Fifth Division, Federal Police, and with the support of intelligence effort detachments, carried out a search for unlicensed weapons in the (Sadr City) region, which resulted in finding a factory for converting and maintenance of light and medium weapons, and seizing spare parts for various weapons and tools.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency