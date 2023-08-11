A Factory For Converting Light And Medium Weapons Seized In Baghdad

The Ministry of Interior announced, today, Friday, the seizure of a factory for converting light and medium weapons during an inspection operation, east of Baghdad.
A statement by the ministry said, "A force from the Eighteenth Brigade, the Fifth Division, Federal Police, and with the support of intelligence effort detachments, carried out a search for unlicensed weapons in the (Sadr City) region, which resulted in finding a factory for converting and maintenance of light and medium weapons, and seizing spare parts for various weapons and tools.”
Source: National Iraqi News Agency