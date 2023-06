A Huge fire broke out inside a number of shops in the carpenters’ market in the city of Amarah, the center of Maysan Governorate.The fire devoured a number of shops inside the market, while civil defense vehicles rushed to the scene to put out the fire…

Source: National Iraqi News Agency