The security forces arrested a gang specialized in kidnapping in Mosul.A source in the Nineveh Police Command told the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: “A force from the Umm Al-Rabeein police arrested a gang of five people and freed a kidnapped chi…

The security forces arrested a gang specialized in kidnapping in Mosul.

A source in the Nineveh Police Command told the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: "A force from the Umm Al-Rabeein police arrested a gang of five people and freed a kidnapped child who was in their possession, in Al-Amel area, west of Mosul."

He added: "The security forces took the gang to the Nineveh Operations Command for interrogation."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency